WINNIPEG -- A food service establishment in Winnipeg is the latest in Manitoba to be fined for not following the province’s public health orders.

The Mount Royal Hotel, located on Higgins Avenue, was fined by the province on July 2 for “Failure to comply with the special measures prescribed in the Order issued by Chief Public Health Officer, effective June 26, 2020.”

The reason for the violation was not listed. The business received a ticket totalling $2,542, but was not closed.

Other Manitoba businesses that have been fined for not following the restrictions include: The Windsor Hotel, Chaise CorydonLee's Buffet, Ramallah Café After Hours, Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey's Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung's Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT's Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations for defying health orders.