WINNIPEG -- City-owned libraries might open in Winnipeg next month

Under phase one of the province’s reopening plan libraries are permitted to operate, but the City of Winnipeg decided to keep them closed as they are deemed "high touch" areas.

Community Services Chair Sherri Rollins told City Council Wednesday the libraries board met Tuesday night and it appears there is consensus they could reopen in June.

The province says organizations like libraries must maintain an occupancy level to allow for physical distancing of two metres except for brief exchanges and limit occupancy to 50 per cent or one person per 10 square meters, which ever is lower.

SOME LIBRARIES PREPARE TO REOPEN

The Jake Epp Library in Steinbach, which closed on March 16, said it will begin reopening in phases starting Thursday. But, services will look different.

The book drop at the library will reopen Thursday, with the library noting due dates for all materials will remain as June 30.

On May 14, the library will begin offering contactless book pick-up on an appointment basis for clients. The library said it is still working on the details about how reserving books and appointments will be made, but will update once they have finalized their plan.

“We do not want to jeopardize the confidence the community has for our library by opening too soon and being unprepared,” the library posted on its website. “The safety of our staff and patrons is paramount. We want to offer library services so that everyone can keep reading, and are working hard to figure out ways of doing that.”

The Portage la Prairie Public Library is also not reopening to the public. A message on the website said this is due to the current cap on gatherings of 10 people or less, and “the current lack of appropriate equipment available to keep our patrons and staff safe in the building.”

The Western Manitoba Regional Library, which serves Brandon and area, said they’ve resumed some operations. The Brandon Public Library is accepting returns only on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The materials returned will be quarantined when they return.

The library remains closed to the public.

Due dates have been extended to June 1, and the library said it will ensure nobody is charged late fees.

The library is also starting contactless pickup and delivery of materials, which can be made by emailing the library. The library advises it could take up to a week to fill holds and requests.