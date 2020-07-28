WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man was found guilty of sexual assault of young children over a period of several years, in connection with incidents occurring more than 25 years ago.

In the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday, Justice Sadie Bond found Mike John Zoldy guilty of three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual interference, and two charges of invitation to sexual touching of three children.

The court heard there were three victims, who were between the ages of four and nine at the time of the assaults. A publication ban prevents the release of any information that could identify the victims.

The incidents occurred between 1994 and 2002, but were reported to Winnipeg police in 2016, when Zoldy was charged.

A pre-sentencing report has been ordered to be completed before October 26.

Sentencing for Zoldy is scheduled to occur on November 3.