WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police bomb technicians, along with a Winnipeg police robot, are on the scene of a suspicious call in the Mcmillan area.

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said officers were called to the area of Pembina and Warsaw around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. He said employees at a building in the area found some "incendiary devices associated with some vehicles" in a nearby parking lot.

Carver said bomb technicians are on the scene and are attempting to make sure the devices are not dangerous.

This is a developing story, more details to come.