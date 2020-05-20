Winnipeg police bomb technicians respond to suspicious devices
Winnipeg Police and Firefighters have responded to a suspicious incident on Wednesday, May 20 at Pembina Highway and Warsaw Avenue. (CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police bomb technicians, along with a Winnipeg police robot, are on the scene of a suspicious call in the Mcmillan area.
Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver said officers were called to the area of Pembina and Warsaw around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. He said employees at a building in the area found some "incendiary devices associated with some vehicles" in a nearby parking lot.
Carver said bomb technicians are on the scene and are attempting to make sure the devices are not dangerous.
This is a developing story, more details to come.