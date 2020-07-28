WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a man was fatally shot in the city’s North End on July 21.

Police said a man was shot around 5:45 a.m. while on the street in the 1000 block of Main Street.

The victim, Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31, died on July 23 while in hospital. Sleigh was living in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

This is the city's 24th homicide of the year.