

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the violent death of a 29-year-old Winnipeg man last August.

Police said on Aug. 13, 2017 officers found Mustafa Peyawary unresponsive and not breathing in the 100 block of Killarney Avenue after being alerted to what sounded like an assault.

Officers said Peyawary showed signs of “massive blunt force trauma to his body” and believed he had been “assaulted over an extended period of time.”

He was later pronounced dead.

Initially, two men, Vancouver resident Damir Kulic, 27, and Edmonton resident Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, were arrested and charged with first degree murder.

On Jan. 10, 2018, following a Canada-wide warrant being issued, Vancouver resident Aram Soroush, 25, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Winnipeg police escorted him to Winnipeg on Jan. 12, he remains in custody.