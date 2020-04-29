WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg school is taking the initiative to help keep families fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bairdmore School, located in Winnipeg's Richmond West area, announced on Monday that it’s transforming the Little Free Library, which sits at the front of the school, into the Little Free Pantry.

“A lot of people loved the idea,” said teacher at General Byng School Sanjeeva Louis, who came up with the concept with her daughter Annaya.

“The whole idea is to pretty much let people know that they’re not alone and if they didn’t have a chance to stock up on items, this Free Little Library is here for them 24 hours a day,” said Louis.

The pantry is there to provide food and other dry goods to the community at all times of the day.

People are invited to take one or more items from the pantry, while others can leave canned goods that they wish to donate.

“We applaud the spirit of generosity and support that Sanjeeva and Annaya have provided to our community,” the school said in a statement.

The Little Library at Chancellor School, located in the Waverley Heights neighbourhood, has also been converted into a free pantry.