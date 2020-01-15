WINNIPEG -- Two Winnipeg siblings turned snow into a way to raise money for Cancer research.

Blake and Morgan Mitchell went to work at the end of December as they shovelled driveways to help raise money for CancerCare Manitoba.

The brother and sister duo went around the River Park South area with their parents and helped residents out in exchange for a donation.

After their hard work, the money was tallied up and the two were able to raise $350.

They brought the money to CancerCare Manitoba on Jan. 3.

Blake and Morgan started raising money in honour of their grandmother who died more than two years ago.