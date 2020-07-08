WINNIPEG -- The 15-year-old accused of first-degree murder in a Canada Day homicide was also charged in a robbery at a Liquor Mart in Sage Creek this spring that set off a pursuit which ended in the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old, sources tell CTV News.

The 15-year-old, who can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged last April along with another 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds after Winnipeg police said a group of teenagers robbed the Liquor Mart and took off in a stolen SUV.

That triggered a police chase, which ended in gunfire at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue. Eishia Hudson, 16, was shot by police and taken to hospital where she later died of her injuries. The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into the shooting. Her death triggered a major rally at the legislature last month.

The 15-year-old had his first court appearance Monday in the killing of 27-year-old Danielle Cote. He, along with a 14-year-old, is accused of shooting Cote to death on July 1. An 18-year-old was also shot but survived. The teenagers are accused of three other shootings in a span of 48 hours. Police said they believe the attacks were random.

The 14-year-old appeared before a judge by video link Wednesday at the Manitoba Youth Centre, where he was remanded into custody.

The Crown is seeking an adult sentence in the case of the 15-year-old.

For adults, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years. For young offenders, the conviction would carry a maximum sentence of 10 years. The youth would serve six years behind bars, and the remaining sentence would be served under supervision in the community.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.