Engineering students attempted the improbable Saturday by racing toboggans on concrete skis down a snow-covered hill.

The Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race 2017 is the culmination of months of preparation by teams from across Canada and the U.S., who design and build their own toboggans.

Manitoba made a successful bid to host the races, which were held at Adrenaline Adventures in Headingley.

The rules stipulate that the running surface – the part that touches the snow – must be made of concrete. All toboggans must also include a functional braking system, steering system, and frame capable of holding five people, while weighing less than 350 pounds (158.8 kilograms).

Trophies are handed out in a wide range of categories, including best steering system, shortest braking distance, best concrete mixture, and use of renewable resources.

Some toboggans have complex hydraulic systems, while others, like the one made by the team from Red River College, includes power steering controlled by a joystick.

“Just seeing what everybody’s kind of capable of and, I don’t know, the things they’re doing in school, it’s kind of mind blowing,” said RRC captain Paul Zlobicki.

More than 450 students participated in the event.

Fabio Fiorentino, vice-president of finance for GNCTR 2017, said the event serves as a networking and social opportunity for the students, who get into the spirit with imaginative themes and costumes.

“It’s a lot of really great people, this year, to have some fun, really show off what their schools are doing, and trying to get innovative,” he said.

On Saturday, the students displayed their creations and had their theories judged at the RBC Convention Centre.