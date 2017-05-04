Featured
Fire breaks out at Steinbach recycling facility
A thick, dark cloud of smoke could be seen in Steinbach Thursday morning.
According to the Steinbach Fire Department, crews were called out to Eastman Recycling Services shortly after 10 a.m. for a fire inside the facility.
Officials said there was damage to sorting and conveyor machinery.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire or whether there are any injuries.
