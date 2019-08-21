A Winnipeg man is dead after a witness says he swam after a boat and ended up going under the water on Monday in the R.M. of St. Andrews.

RCMP in Selkirk, Man., were called to Netley Creek at the end of Breezy Point Road at 11:30 a.m.

They were told an 85-year-old man, not wearing a life jacket, swam out from shore after his boat drifted away from the launch.

According to a news release, a witness, who doesn’t know how to swim, saw the man having difficulty before going under the water.

Mounties say another boater then jumped into the water to grab hold of the victim.

Police arrived, helped to get the man out of the water and did CPR until EMS came. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later died.

Mounties and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.