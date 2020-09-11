WINNIPEG -- Another restaurant in Winnipeg has been fined for allegedly breaking public health orders.

On Friday evening, the province reported that Ibex Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge, located at 626 Sargent Avenue in Winnipeg, has been given a ticket of $2,542 for failing to comply with the special measures issued by the Chief Public Health Officer on August 24.

The province did not provide further detail as to why the fine was handed out.

CTV News has reached out to Ibex Ethiopian Restaurant and Lounge for comment.

This comes after another restaurant in Winnipeg, 7 Arabian Dreams, was fined more than $12,000 for allegedly breaking the health orders.

Some of the other Manitoba businesses that have been fined for breaking public health measures include: World Famous Palomino Club, Layla’s Café and Hookah Lounge, Siraj Café and Lounge, Café La Scala, Chaise Corydon, Mount Royal Hotel, Windsor Hotel, T.R. McKoys Restaurant, Lee’s Buffet, Westwood Inn, Ramallah Café After Hours, Pony Corral, Arabesque Hookah Café and Lounge, Daughter on Call, Joey’s Only Seafood Restaurant, Executive Bath, Sung’s Restaurant, Beauty Infinity, Thi Bui, JT’s Club, California Nails, and Ruby Nail Bar.

The province can issue fines of $486 for individuals and $2,542 for corporations that defy public health orders.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen