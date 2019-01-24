

CTV Winnipeg





A keen-eyed Mountie and a can of bear mace led police to a stash of cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 13 around 8:45 p.m., RCMP in Flin Flon, Man., saw two males in a parking lot and stopped to talk with them.

During the conversation, one of the Mounties noticed a can of bear mace that was partially hidden in one of their jackets.

A 67-year-old man was then arrested for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police then searched the man as well as a truck, and seized around 32 grams of cocaine, a can of bear mace, a large capacity .22 rifle magazine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Flin Flon resident Jeffery Giest has been charged with numerous offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.