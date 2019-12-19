WINNIPEG --
A vegan burger restaurant in Winnipeg is closing its doors, citing the rising cost of food, the pressure to provide delivery and other challenges.
In an Instagram post, the owners of Boon Burger said they’re closing their Winnipeg location on Sherbrook Street on Jan. 19, 2020, ten years after their initial opening.
“The restaurant business has changed significantly since we opened in 2010,” read the post, which also pointed to an increasing number of vegan options available in Winnipeg.
“…which is wonderful, but has impacted our sales as well,” it said.
The post offered gratitude to Boon customers.
According to its website, Boon Burger has several locations in Ontario, including in Oakville and Hamilton.
Beloved Boonivores 2020 marks our 10th year of Boon's existence ….and wow, what a ride!! Together we have made a huge difference by saving 1000's of animals, we have eliminated needless animal suffering, we have benefitted from eating vegan which is better for our health and we have contributed much less damage to the planet by keeping our footprint as small as we can, ie recycling and composting….so yay for us all!! It's with heavy but light hearts that we are notifying you that our Winnipeg location will be closing Jan 19th, 2020. This has not been an easy decision for us. Boon has been a part of our lives for 10 wonderful years, but after a very long 22 year career as entrepreneurs in the restaurant business, we are feeling it's a healthy decision for us as a family. The restaurant business has changed significantly since we opened in 2010. We have had many many challenges, just like all other small businesses. We have had to weather many storms, specifically unforeseen costs of higher food cost, a huge demand in delivery services, which has highly impacted many local restaurants, increased overall costs of running a small business and many more. Also, unlike 10 years ago, we all have SO many more vegan options now in the city, which is wonderful, but has impacted our sales as well. That being said, we encourage you all to PLEASE support your local small businesses, it means so much!!! We have nothing but gratitude for all of you, we have met the greatest customers who have become part of our extended family! Please come and celebrate the last few weeks with us by grabbing your favs while you can, we look forward to serving you!! Thanks SO much for all your love, support and understanding, we love you! (And so do the animals)❤�� With open hearts, Anneen and Tomas
