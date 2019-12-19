WINNIPEG -- A vegan burger restaurant in Winnipeg is closing its doors, citing the rising cost of food, the pressure to provide delivery and other challenges.

In an Instagram post, the owners of Boon Burger said they’re closing their Winnipeg location on Sherbrook Street on Jan. 19, 2020, ten years after their initial opening.

“The restaurant business has changed significantly since we opened in 2010,” read the post, which also pointed to an increasing number of vegan options available in Winnipeg.

“…which is wonderful, but has impacted our sales as well,” it said.

The post offered gratitude to Boon customers.

According to its website, Boon Burger has several locations in Ontario, including in Oakville and Hamilton.

CTV News has reached out to the owners of Boon Burger.