Two teen boys have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man found lying on Main Street at around 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Thursday they believe Neilson Catcheway, 40, was assaulted before being hit by an unrelated vehicle on Main Street between Higgins Avenue and Sutherland Avenue.

He died after being taken to hospital.

On Friday police said two boys, 13 and 14, had been arrested in connection with the death and taken into custody.

Police are still looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle involved and ask they come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.