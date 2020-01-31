WINNIPEG -- The administrative leave of Brandon's Chief Administrative Officer and manager has been extended as RCMP continues to investigate the death of a woman who had been living in his home.

In a written statement on behalf of the city's council, Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said the administrative leave of Rod Sage will extend beyond Jan. 31, but did not say how long it would be extended.

"Given City Council’s significant engagement in our annual municipal budget process this weekend, we have issued a statement today with respect to the status of the City Manager’s position," Chrest said in the statement.

Brandon council put Sage on paid leave in October 2019 but did not give a reason. At the time the leave was initially set for six weeks.

This decision came days after the attorney general asked RCMP to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Christine Mitchell.

Mitchell died in July while she had been living at Sage's home. According to the Brandon Police Service, she died in hospital from a suspected drug overdose.

In November, Brandon council extended Sage's leave to Jan. 31, saying the extension continues to be in the best interest of those involved.

On Friday, Chrest said council would provide an update at its earliest convenience but would be unable to comment further at this time.

-with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Megan Benedictson