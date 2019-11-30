WINNIPEG -- Brandon city manager and CAO Rod Sage has had his paid leave extended as RCMP continue to investigate the death of a woman living in his home in July.

In a written statement Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest said Sage’s leave has been extended to Jan. 31, 2020.

“As with his initial leave, Council has determined that an extension of that leave continues to be in the best interest of all parties,” Chrest said.

Brandon’s city council decided to put Sage on paid leave on Oct. 15, though they didn’t specify a reason for the decision. At the time, the leave was scheduled to be six weeks, or less if the matters were resolved.

Brandon’s treasurer and general manager Dean Hammond has been filling Sage’s role as acting city manager. Chrest said Hammond will remain in this role during Sage’s leave.

The leave came in connection with an RCMP investigation into the death of Christine Mitchell. She was living at Sage’s home at the time. Brandon police said Mitchell died in hospital of a suspected drug overdose.

READ MORE: Attorney general asks RCMP to investigate after woman dies while living with Brandon's CAO

-with files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen and Megan Benedictson