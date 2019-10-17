WINNIPEG -- Brandon’s city manager and CAO, Rod Sage -- who is currently on paid administrative leave in connection with an RCMP investigation into a woman’s death -- has withdrawn from the Brandon Police Board, according to board chair Mark Sefton.

Sefton said as a result, the board is suspending Sage’s participation on the board during the investigation. He noted the board would make no other statements regarding Sage, at this time.

The July death of Christine Mitchell, who was living in Sage’s home at the time, is under investigation by the RCMP at the request of Manitoba’s attorney general, who also requested the Brandon Police Service investigation into the death be reviewed.

Brandon police said Mitchell died in hospital following a suspected drug overdose.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen