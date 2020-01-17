WINNIPEG -- A panel of Canadians -- who spent years incarcerated for crimes they didn't commit -- is in Winnipeg to talk about the need for federal intervention for those wrongfully convicted.

On Friday afternoon the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is hosting five people who collectively spent more than 73 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted.

The people, along with lawyers, were scheduled to hold a panel discussion on the impacts of wrongful convictions.

The group is calling for the implementation of an independent criminal case review commission that will make it easier incarcerated people who are potentially innocent to have their cases reviewed.

“Me and the other panelists hope that our presence and stories will inspire and encourage other wrongly convicted individuals to never give up their fight to prove their innocence and regain their freedom," said Tom Sophonow, who was wrongfully incarcerated for more than four years according to the CMHR.

"Tragically, there are innocent people languishing in prisons across this country waiting for their voices to be heard and for someone to come to their rescue.”

The panelists at the event are: