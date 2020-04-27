WINNIPEG -- A resident at Poseidon Care Centre in Winnipeg has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

It’s not known when the resident died, and no new deaths were reported in the province on Sunday.

In a news release on April 24, a spokesperson for Revera, the company that operates the Poseidon facility just west of Grant Park, stated the person who died was one of two residents who’d tested positive for COVID-19. The other person remains in isolation at home.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, Revera’s chief medical officer, offered condolences to the family and friends of the resident who passed away, and provided reassurances that the company was following all COVID-19 related controls and protocols.

“All residents are monitored closely for symptoms and all staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shift. All staff providing care for residents in isolation must wear appropriate personal protective equipment, which includes a mask, face shield, gloves and gown, “ said Collins in a statement.

Collins also stated the company and its staff are working closely with Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and providing enhanced and more frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all handrails, doors, resident rooms, common areas and staff rooms.

“We have adjusted our mealtime and recreation activities to promote physical distancing and all residents in isolation are being served meals in their rooms, “ Collins added.

At Friday's provincial COVID-19 update news conference, Manitoba chief medical officer Dr. Brent Roussin said this province has so far been able to avoid significant community based transmission or outbreaks in high risk settings such as personal care homes.

- with files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos