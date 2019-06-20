

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg is one step closer to potentially getting curbside pickup of food waste.

On Thursday city council unanimously approved a plan that includes a recommendation to begin a pilot project to deal with organics.

It would look at the feasibility of a permanent pickup program, as well as costing and design work for a composting facility to handle the waste.

The program wouldn't start until at least 2026.

It's expected the pilot program would cost just over $1 million.