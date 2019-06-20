Featured
City council gives green light to food waste pickup pilot project
Winnipeg is one step closer to potentially getting curbside pickup of food waste.
On Thursday city council unanimously approved a plan that includes a recommendation to begin a pilot project to deal with organics.
It would look at the feasibility of a permanent pickup program, as well as costing and design work for a composting facility to handle the waste.
The program wouldn't start until at least 2026.
It's expected the pilot program would cost just over $1 million.