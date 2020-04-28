WINNIPEG -- More flags could fly in front of Winnipeg City Hall one day, after Transcona city councillor Shawn Nason called to have Indigenous flags included.

Currently there are three flag poles set up on the Main Street side of the building.

Nason tabled a motion on Tuesday calling for three more poles with the flags of the Métis Nation, Treaty One First Nations and the Dakota Nations to fly permanently in the spirit of reconciliation.

The Mayor’s executive policy committee directed the city’s administration to study the idea and consult with impacted groups.

A report is expected back in four months.

Nason’s motion also called for the existing poles to only fly the flags of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and visiting dignitary country flags. The committee rejected this part of the motion.