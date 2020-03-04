WINNIPEG -- If a Winnipeg City Councillor gets his way, ceremonial flag raisings will be a thing of the past.

Transcona Councillor Shawn Nason will introduce a motion next week calling for some changes to the flags at city hall.

Current city policy allows the flags of nations recognized by the Government of Canada to fly if requested, for one day only.

If Nason's motion passes only the flags of visiting dignitaries on official visits will be permitted.

His motion also calls for the addition of three new permanent flags to city hall honoring Treaty One First Nations, Dakota Nations and the flag of the Metis Nation.

His motion will be introduced next Tuesday.