An employee at Winnipeg’s water treatment plant died on Tuesday after a workplace accident, according to a city representative.

“Our thoughts and condolences are first and foremost with the employee’s loved ones and friends,” said Felicia Wiltshire, director of customer service and communications for the City of Winnipeg.

Wiltshire said that this is a difficult time for water and waste employees and support will be made available.

"CUPE will be working with the City to ensure our members have access to EAP and grief counselling particularly for the co-workers who may have been there when the incident unfolded. Our immediate concern is their well-being and we want to do all we can to support them during this difficult time," Gord Delbridge, president of Cupe Local 500, said in a statement,

"Anytime a worker doesn’t make it home at the end of the day, it’s a grim reminder of the work we still have to do to protect our members and all workers.”

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at all City of Winnipeg buildings.

The city, Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health, and the RCMP are looking into the accident.