WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced one person has died because of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon in a news bulletin.

Health officials said the person who died is a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region. They also said this was a new case that was reported Tuesday and the man was not hospitalized.

The death toll in Manitoba is now at eight.

Tuesday’s death is the first death that happened in Manitoba since May 5.

The province also has five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 405 since early March. The current test positivity rate is 0.4 per cent.

Of the new cases, two are in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, one case is from the Southern Health Region, one is from the Winnipeg Health Region and the last one is from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Health officials said case investigations are ongoing.

There are currently five people who are in hospital, with two in intensive care. There are 78 active cases and 319 people have recovered from the virus.

On Monday, 735 tests were performed, bringing the total number to 85,702 since early February.

Health officials are also updating the potential exposure dates at the Sherwood Grocery Store in Gull Lake.

It was originally reported that a symptomatic individual visited the store between July 19-21. Now, officials are saying it happened between July 20-21.

People who would be considered close contacts will be contacted by health officials to self-isolate. People who visited the grocery store don't need to self-isolate but they should monitor for symptoms.

The province also announced the Winkler drive-thru testing site is being moved from Park Street to the Southland Mall at R10-777 Norquay Drive. The site will be closed on Wednesday, July 29 and it will be reopened on Thursday, July 30 at noon. The site will be opened Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A temporary COVID-19 testing site is also being set up in the Prairie Mountain Health Region from July 29 to 31 in the front parking lot at the Tri-Lake Health Centre at 86 Ellis Drive in Killarney. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.