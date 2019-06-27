Crashes claim 9 Manitoba lives in a week: RCMP
At least four of the deaths involved motorcycle collisions.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:56AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 2:12PM CST
The RCMP has issued a plea for people to drive safe after nine Manitobans died in vehicle crashes in just seven days.
On Monday a 76-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were killed when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Newdale, Man.
On Thursday, while issuing the safety warning, police gave details of two other recent motorcycle crashes.
Crash on Highway 5 leaves Winnipeg man dead
Police said on June 22 a motorcycle being driven by a 58-year-old Winnipeg man went into the ditch on Highway 5 near Kelwood, Man.
The man was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He died in hospital in Winnipeg on Monday.
Passenger, 70, dead after crash in R.M. of Souris-Glenwood
Police said on Thursday a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle left a 70-year-old woman dead and a 71-year-old man fighting for his life.
It happened at around 10:50 p.m. on Highway 2 in the R.M. of Souris-Glenwood, Man., police said, when a vehicle being driven by a 78-year-old man crossed the centre line and hit a motorcycle carrying two people from Souris.
The 70-year-old woman riding passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 71-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police said they were both wearing helmets.
Speed and alcohol weren’t involved in either crash, police said.
Long-weekend warning
RCMP said with the long-weekend on the way, traffic on highways is expected to be heavier.
It asks drivers heading to beaches, cottages, campsites and other destinations to take the following steps to ensure safety.
- drive sober,
- wear a seatbelt,
- slow down and drive to conditions,
- be cautious and always aware of your surroundings,
- pay attention to the road at all times,
- keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you, and
- put your cellphone away (Source: Manitoba RCMP)