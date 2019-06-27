

CTV News Winnipeg





The RCMP has issued a plea for people to drive safe after nine Manitobans died in vehicle crashes in just seven days.

At least four of the deaths involved motorcycle collisions.

On Monday a 76-year-old woman and 64-year-old man were killed when their motorcycle collided with a deer near Newdale, Man.

On Thursday, while issuing the safety warning, police gave details of two other recent motorcycle crashes.

Crash on Highway 5 leaves Winnipeg man dead

Police said on June 22 a motorcycle being driven by a 58-year-old Winnipeg man went into the ditch on Highway 5 near Kelwood, Man.

The man was wearing a helmet and was thrown from the motorcycle, police said. He died in hospital in Winnipeg on Monday.

Passenger, 70, dead after crash in R.M. of Souris-Glenwood

Police said on Thursday a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle left a 70-year-old woman dead and a 71-year-old man fighting for his life.

It happened at around 10:50 p.m. on Highway 2 in the R.M. of Souris-Glenwood, Man., police said, when a vehicle being driven by a 78-year-old man crossed the centre line and hit a motorcycle carrying two people from Souris.

The 70-year-old woman riding passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 71-year-old driver was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police said they were both wearing helmets.

Speed and alcohol weren’t involved in either crash, police said.

Long-weekend warning

RCMP said with the long-weekend on the way, traffic on highways is expected to be heavier.

It asks drivers heading to beaches, cottages, campsites and other destinations to take the following steps to ensure safety.