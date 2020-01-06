WINNIPEG -- A number of bus shelters in downtown Winnipeg have been adorned with white, twinkly lights in order to make people feel safer.

According to Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, seven transit shelters along Graham Avenue were lit up over the holidays.

“It really was just a way for us to try something different, a simple project to see if that improves the perception of safety, but also to add a little bit of that magic back to downtown,” she said.

In July 2019, the organization asked thousands of Winnipeggers to weigh in on what they think can be done to improve downtown. Those surveyed highlighted safety as a priority, with lighting identified as a measure that would make people feel safer.

“We know that perception really is reality,” she said.

“So we want to do things that help people, everyone, feel safe and welcome downtown.”

Fenske said that once there is more snow, lights will be added over the tops of shelters to add “warmth” and “vibrancy.”

“Part of the thing we do at the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is definitely improve safety with our watch ambassador program, our foot patrols, our safe walk, but it’s also about creating places where people want to be,” she said.

A NEED FOR WATCH AMBASSADORS

Fenske said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has about 25 foot patrols who are an extra set of eyes and ears on the street, noting there are currently some positions open for watch ambassadors.

“Whether someone might need directions or is not sure where to park, they can help with those, but also support the businesses and maybe chat with people in the community as they are working throughout the day.”

The organization also offers a safe walk program that runs from 8 a.m. to midnight for anyone who wants someone to accompany them while walking in the neighbourhood.

Fenske said Downtown Winnipeg BIZ has also shifted its focus from getting people to go downtown to getting people to stay there.

“It’s not about trying to get everyone to come downtown, we know that’s not going to happen, so for us it’s really about enhancing the time for those who are already enticed to be here,” she said.

The lights on the bus shelters will remain in place until spring or summer.

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.