What do you want to see in Winnipeg’s downtown?

The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is calling on Winnipeggers to shape the future of the city by weighing in on what it needs to succeed.

In a release Monday, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ said it’s asking for the community’s input on a number of topics including safety, usage, transportation, perceptions, and priorities.

The information collected will help set the direction for the organization which is responsible for beautifying, improving, and promoting downtown Winnipeg.

“With recent announcements including a new commercial office tower, a potential significant investment in Portage Place, and other projects already under construction, it’s the perfect time to talk about downtown’s future and how our team can contribute to its success,” said Kate Fenske, the CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ in a release.

Winnipeggers are being “make stuff happen” by weighing in at:

• The Idea Pop Up in Portage Place this week (unit 137 facing Portage Avenue)

• Online at www.downtownwinnipegbiz.com/makestuffhappen

• At events including the Downtown Concert Series, Downtown Winnipeg Farmers’ Market and Night Market, Fitness in the Park and Movies on Memorial.

People who share their vision will be entered to win one of five, $100 gift cards to a downtown Winnipeg business of their choice.