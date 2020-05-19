WINNIPEG -- Eight people were charged over the long weekend for violating the province's public health orders related to travel.

Thompson RCMP said the people were charged for travelling over the 53rd parallel for non-essential travel.

RCMP said each person said they were visiting friends and family in the Thompson area and they all said they knew that the travel restrictions were in place, but they chose to ignore them.

Each person - seven from Winnipeg and one from Dauphin - were charged and fined $486.

The RCMP is thanking people who do follow the health orders for their support and cooperation.

People living outside of Winnipeg are reminded to not call 911 for COVID-19 related issues. Reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba government inquiry line at 1-866-626-4862.