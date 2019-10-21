WINNIPEG -- Canadians head to the polls Monday to cast their ballot in the 2019 federal election, following a 40-day campaign across the country. Here is some important information about voting, courtesy of Elections Canada.

Poll Times

In Manitoba, polling stations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The hours of operation are also printed on your voter card and are available on the Elections Canada website.

Where do I vote?

You are assigned to a specific voting station based on your home address. If you’re a registered voter and have received a voter card, your polling station is listed on your voter card.

If are not registered to vote, you can still cast a ballot -- find out at which station to cast your ballot by visiting elections.ca.

What do I need to vote?

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years old on voting day, and you must prove your identity and address.

There are multiple ways you can provide the proper identification in order to cast your ballot. If you are unsure what identification you will need, Elections Canada has provided a detailed list.

Manitoba candidates

If you are looking for information about your local candidates, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of all registered candidates in the province.

You can also view a breakdown of each Manitoba riding:

Voting in storm-affect areas

Many parts of the province were affected by an early October snow storm that caused damage across Manitoba. Evacuees from any storm-affected areas can vote in Winnipeg, but will have the opportunity to vote in areas affected by the storm.

READ MORE: Voters from First Nations displaced by October snowstorm cast ballots in downtown super poll

Election 2019 coverage

CTV News Winnipeg will help provide coverage of the 2019 federal election from across the country on all CTV News platforms.

Our local reporters are spreading out in key ridings around the city and province and will bring you the latest information throughout election day.

National coverage of the 2019 election from CTV News begins at 6 p.m. CT on all CTV stations across the country. A live stream of our election broadcast will also be available online.

READ MORE: How to follow election night with CTV News