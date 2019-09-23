Here are the confirmed Manitoba candidates running in the 2019 federal election
A woman enters Maple High School in Vaughan, Ont., to cast her vote in the Canadian federal election on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. (Peter Power / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Monday, September 23, 2019 12:13PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, October 2, 2019 1:17PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The federal election will be held Monday, Oct. 21, with advance voting taking place between Oct. 11 – 14.
On Wednesday Elections Canada released its list of confirmed candidates.
Here is who is running in Manitoba and their political parties, with links to their websites, if available (source: Elections Canada.)
Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.
Brandon-Souris
- Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party
- Robert Eastcott – Independent
- Vanessa Hamilton – Independent
- Terry Hayward – Liberal Party of Canada
- Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada
- Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*
- Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada
Churchill-Keewatinook Aski
- Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*
- Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada
- Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada
- Ken Klyne – People’s Party of Canada
- Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada
Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa
- Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada
- Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party
- Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party
- Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada
- Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada
Portage-Lisgar
- Aaron Archer – People’s Party of Canada
- Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada*
- Jerome Dondo – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Beverley Eert – Green Party of Canada
- Cindy Friesen – New Democratic Party
- Ken Werbiski – Liberal Party of Canada
Provencher
- Ted Falk – Conservative Party of Canada*
- Janine Gibson – Green Party of Canada
- Trevor Kirczenow – Liberal Party of Canada
- Erin McGee – New Democratic Party
- Wayne Sturby – People’s Party of Canada
Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman
- James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*
- Wayne James – Green Party of Canada
- Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada
- Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada
- Robert A. Smith – New Democratic Party
Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley
- Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada
- Brian Ho – Independent
- Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada
- Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada
- Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Ken St. George – New Democratic Party
Elmwood-Transcona
- Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*
- Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada
- Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada
- Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada
- Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada
Kildonan-St. Paul
- Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada
- Martin Deck – People’s Party of Canada
- Eduard Hiebert –Independent
- Spencer Katerynuk – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Evan Krosney – New Democratic Party
- MaryAnn Mihychuk– Liberal Party of Canada*
- Rylan Reed – Green Party of Canada
Saint Boniface-Saint Vital
- Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada
- Billie Cross – New Democratic Party
- Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada
- Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada
- Baljeet Sharma – Independent
- Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*
Winnipeg Centre
- Ryan Dyck – Conservative Party of Canada
- Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party
- Stephanie Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Yogi Henderson – People’s Party of Canada
- Robert-Falcon Ouellette – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Andrea Shalay – Green Party of Canada
Winnipeg North
- Kathy Doyle – Independent
- Jordyn Ham – Conservative Party of Canada
- Henry Hizon – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
- Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Kyle Mason – New Democratic Party
- Victor Ong – People’s Party of Canada
- Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal – Green Party of Canada
- Andrew Taylor – Communist Party of Canada
Winnipeg South
- Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada
- Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party
- Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada
- Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada
Winnipeg South Centre
- Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada
- James Beddome – Green Party of Canada
- Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada*
- Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada
- Linda Marynuk – Christian Heritage Party
- Elizabeth Shearer – New Democratic Party