WINNIPEG -- The federal election will be held Monday, Oct. 21, with advance voting taking place between Oct. 11 – 14.

On Wednesday Elections Canada released its list of confirmed candidates.

Here is who is running in Manitoba and their political parties, with links to their websites, if available (source: Elections Canada.)

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Brandon-Souris

Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party

Robert Eastcott – Independent

Vanessa Hamilton – Independent

Terry Hayward – Liberal Party of Canada

Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada

Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*

Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Niki Ashton – New Democratic Party*

Cyara Bird - Conservative Party of Canada

Judy Klassen – Liberal Party of Canada

Ken Klyne – People’s Party of Canada

Ralph McLean – Green Party of Canada

Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada

Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party

Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party

Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada

Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada

Portage-Lisgar

Aaron Archer – People’s Party of Canada

Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada*

Jerome Dondo – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Beverley Eert – Green Party of Canada

Cindy Friesen – New Democratic Party

Ken Werbiski – Liberal Party of Canada

Provencher

Ted Falk – Conservative Party of Canada*

Janine Gibson – Green Party of Canada

Trevor Kirczenow – Liberal Party of Canada

Erin McGee – New Democratic Party

Wayne Sturby – People’s Party of Canada

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*

Wayne James – Green Party of Canada

Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada

Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada

Robert A. Smith – New Democratic Party

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*

Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada

Brian Ho – Independent

Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada

Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada

Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Ken St. George – New Democratic Party

Elmwood-Transcona

Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*

Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada

Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada

Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada

Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada

Kildonan-St. Paul

Raquel Dancho – Conservative Party of Canada

Martin Deck – People’s Party of Canada

Eduard Hiebert –Independent

Spencer Katerynuk – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Evan Krosney – New Democratic Party

MaryAnn Mihychuk– Liberal Party of Canada*

Rylan Reed – Green Party of Canada

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada

Billie Cross – New Democratic Party

Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada

Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada

Baljeet Sharma – Independent

Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

Winnipeg Centre

Ryan Dyck – Conservative Party of Canada

Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party

Stephanie Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Yogi Henderson – People’s Party of Canada

Robert-Falcon Ouellette – Liberal Party of Canada*

Andrea Shalay – Green Party of Canada

Winnipeg North

Kathy Doyle – Independent

Jordyn Ham – Conservative Party of Canada

Henry Hizon – Christian Heritage Party of Canada

Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada*

Kyle Mason – New Democratic Party

Victor Ong – People’s Party of Canada

Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal – Green Party of Canada

Andrew Taylor – Communist Party of Canada

Winnipeg South

Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada

Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*

Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party

Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada

Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada

Winnipeg South Centre