WINNIPEG -- The federal election will be held Monday, Oct. 21, with advance voting taking place between Oct. 11 – 14.

On Wednesday Elections Canada released its list of confirmed candidates.

Here is who is running in Manitoba and their political parties, with links to their websites, if available (source: Elections Canada.)

Note: an * indicates an incumbent candidate.

Brandon-Souris

  • Ashley Duguay – New Democratic Party
  • Robert Eastcott – Independent
  • Vanessa Hamilton – Independent
  • Terry Hayward – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Rebecca Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Rob Lussier – People’s Party of Canada
  • Larry Maguire – Conservative Party of Canada*
  • Bill Tiessen – Green Party of Canada

Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa

  • Frank Godon – People’s Party of Canada
  • Jenni Johnson – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Laverne Lewycky – New Democratic Party
  • Daniel Mazier – Conservative Party of Canada*incumbent party
  • Cathy Scofield-Singh – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Kate Storey – Green Party of Canada

Portage-Lisgar

  • Aaron Archer – People’s Party of Canada
  • Candice Bergen – Conservative Party of Canada*
  • Jerome Dondo – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Beverley Eert – Green Party of Canada
  • Cindy Friesen – New Democratic Party
  • Ken Werbiski – Liberal Party of Canada

Provencher

  • Ted Falk – Conservative Party of Canada*
  • Janine Gibson – Green Party of Canada
  • Trevor Kirczenow – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Erin McGee – New Democratic Party
  • Wayne Sturby – People’s Party of Canada

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman

  • James Bezan – Conservative Party of Canada*
  • Wayne James – Green Party of Canada
  • Ian Kathwaroon – People’s Party of Canada
  • Detlev Regelsky – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Robert A. Smith – New Democratic Party

Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

  • Doug Eyolfson – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Steven Fletcher – People’s Party of Canada
  • Brian Ho – Independent
  • Kristin Lauhn-Jensen – Green Party of Canada
  • Marty Morantz – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Melissa Penner – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Ken St. George – New Democratic Party

Elmwood-Transcona

  • Daniel Blaikie – New Democratic Party*
  • Noel Gautron – People’s Party of Canada
  • Jennifer Malabar – Liberal Party of Canada
  • Kelly Manweiler – Green Party of Canada
  • Lawrence Toet – Conservative Party of Canada

Kildonan-St. Paul

Saint Boniface-Saint Vital

  • Réjeanne Caron – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Billie Cross – New Democratic Party
  • Ben Linnick – Green Party of Canada
  • Adam McAllister – People’s Party of Canada
  • Baljeet Sharma – Independent
  • Dan Vandal – Liberal Party of Canada*

Winnipeg Centre

  • Ryan Dyck – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Leah Gazan – New Democratic Party
  • Stephanie Hein – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Yogi Henderson – People’s Party of Canada
  • Robert-Falcon Ouellette – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Andrea Shalay – Green Party of Canada

Winnipeg North

  • Kathy Doyle – Independent
  • Jordyn Ham – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Henry Hizon – Christian Heritage Party of Canada
  • Kevin Lamoureux – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Kyle Mason – New Democratic Party
  • Victor Ong – People’s Party of Canada
  • Sai Shanthanand Rajagopal – Green Party of Canada
  • Andrew Taylor – Communist Party of Canada

Winnipeg South

  • Paul Bettess – Green Party of Canada
  • Terry Duguid – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Jean-Paul Lapointe – New Democratic Party
  • Melanie Maher – Conservative Party of Canada
  • Mirwais Nasiri – People’s Party of Canada

Winnipeg South Centre

  • Joyce Bateman – Conservative Party of Canada
  • James Beddome – Green Party of Canada
  • Jim Carr – Liberal Party of Canada*
  • Jane MacDiarmid – People’s Party of Canada
  • Linda Marynuk – Christian Heritage Party
  • Elizabeth Shearer – New Democratic Party