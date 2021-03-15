WINNIPEG -- The union representing Winnipeg’s firefighters wants the province to take over ambulance service.

In a letter to Premier Brian Pallister, UFFW President Alex Forrest requests ambulance service be removed from the City of Winnipeg.

Forrest said his union and the union representing paramedics, the MGEU, are in agreement with this move.

“It would be in the best interest of the ambulance, the fire department and the citizens of Winnipeg,” writes Forrest.

This comes after the MGEU wrote to Mayor Brian Bowman Friday demanding paramedics be removed from fire halls because of intimidation and threats from some firefighters.

That stems from an October incident where a third-party report concluded two firefighters refused to help a paramedic on the scene of a call over personal issues leading to a two-minute delay in care.

In his letter to the premier, Forrest said firefighters are willing to help with a transition and that the province, which is responsible for ambulance service, has the funds to properly fund the ambulance system.

“These highly trained ambulance paramedics need to be where they believe they can best serve the public,” writes Forrest.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment.