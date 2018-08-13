

CTV Winnipeg





A crosswalk in Flin Flon received a colourful makeover ahead of this weekend’s Pride celebrations.

On Saturday, the Flin Flon pride committee hit the streets to give the city its first rainbow crosswalk, which is located between the Royal Bank and the United Steelworkers building.

Organizers said they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community and are looking forward to a weekend of Pride events.

Flin Flon Pride kicks off on Friday at 5 p.m. at city hall for the flag raising and continues until Sunday.