WINNIPEG -- Residents of Red Lake, Ont., are being told to evacuate the community as a forest fire raging nearby has jumped in size on Wednesday.

A forest fire map on the Ontario government's website shows the fire near the municipality has grown to 750 hectares in size as of Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday evening, Mayor Fred Mota urged all residents of the Municipality of Red Lake to evacuate, especially residents of Starratt Olsen, Madsen, and those living in the Buffalo area. Mota said in the post he is concerned about winds changing on Wednesday, resulting in the fire spreading to those areas.

Late Tuesday, the fire was at 550 hectares in size, and moved east from its origin in Madsen, Ont.

According to the Ontario government, the fire is approximately three kilometres south of the Red Lake townsite and three kilometres west of Highway 105.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have worked to slow down the progress of the fire using an aerial attack, heavy equipment, and Initial Attack FireRangers throughout the day.