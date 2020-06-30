WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said a guard that last worked at the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment nearly two weeks ago has now been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 22-year-old woman.

On Monday, RCMP arrested and charged 22-year-old August Thunder Caribou of Pukatawagan with second-degree murder. The charge has not been proven in court.

This comes after RCMP found the body of a 22-year-old woman in a wooded area in the community of Pukatawagan on June 26, shortly before 8 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead, and Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services immediately began an investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said Caribou began working as a guard at the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment on June 5, 2020.

According to a news release, guards are employed by the Corps of Commissionaires and are responsible for watching prisoners that are held in detachment cells.

RCMP said the last shift he worked at the detachment was on June 20.

The RCMP said there is no link between Caribou's employment, the victim of the homicide, and the charges against him. The RCMP said they're sharing the information to be transparent.

Caribou was scheduled to appear in provincial court in The Pas on Tuesday.