

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating the death of a man who is believed to have been shot near Selkirk Ave. and McPhillips St.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Joselito Fernandez from Winnipeg.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, police went to the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue near the rail line following reports a man had been shot and found a man unresponsive. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Fernandez was not known to police and it is possible he was an innocent victim.

Police are asking anyone in the area that has access to video surveillance or who may have heard or seen something unusual to call 204-986-6508.