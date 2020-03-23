WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre Foundation has launched a COVID-19 crisis response fund to help support its staff.

A press release, put out by the foundation Monday said the fund will help support the efforts of physicians and staff at HSC as they work to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.

“We are rallying donors to do what they can to support our dedicated doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and other facility staff, as well as patients they treat,” Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO of the HSC Foundation, said in a release.

“We all need to take care of frontline health care workers so they can take care of the rest of us.”

The foundation is working with the hospital to identify the needs of its workers.

The fund will help acquire communications equipment which will help families stay in touch with their loved ones in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“This is what we are working on today, but we know that new needs will continue to arise,” said Lyon. “The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund will help ensure that HSC can provide optimal care in uncertain times.”

Donations to the HSC Foundation COVID-19 crisis response fund can be made online.

You can also donate by calling 204-515-5612 or (toll-free) 1-800-679-8493.