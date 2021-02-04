WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP said human remains have been found on the shore of the Winnipeg River on the Sagkeeng First Nation.

Mounties said officers from Powerview RCMP received a report on Wednesday around 4:35 p.m. that human remains had been found on the shore near Highway 11.

RCMP said officers, along with First Nation Safety Officers, have contained the scene. The major crime services and forensic identification services are helping with the investigation.

A forensic anthropologist will be heading to the scene on Thursday. RCMP said more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. More to come.