The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is recommending that two Winnipeg police officers not be charged for their conduct immediately after a fatal collision last October.

Cody Severight, 23, was killed after being struck by a vehicle at Main Street and Sutherland Avenue on Oct. 10.

Const. Justin Holz, an officer who was off duty at the time, is facing numerous charges in connection with the crash.

The Winnipeg Police Service had notified the IIU of “irregular conduct by two officers” immediately after the incident. The IIU said it has determined that no charges should be laid against either officer. Neither officer was driving the vehicle.

IIU Civilian Director Zane Tessler said he doesn’t believe either officer intended to interfere with or obstruct the ongoing investigation.

Holz faces several charges, including impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

