WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg-Centre MP Leah Gazan is calling a judge’s decision to grant more time for Sixties Scoop survivors to process settlement eligibility claims an important win.

"I am pleased the government heeded the call to help adoptees and extend the settlement application date,” said Gazan in a news release. “This is a small step and adoptees/survivors deserve justice. There is no reconciliation in the absence of justice."

Gazan wrote two letters last week, one to Minister of Indigenous Services Marc Miller and another to Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett, asking for an extension for adoptees to gather additional information for their claims.

The original deadline was set at 45 days.

The letters came after Gazan asked the Prime Minister for an extension and justice for survivors.

Katherine Legrange, director of 60’s Scoop Legacy of Canada, said she is happy about the decision.

"We are so pleased that an extension was provided for some of the applicants in order for survivors/adoptees to establish their claims, given the huge injustices we've already experienced,” said Legrange.