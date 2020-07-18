WINNIPEG -- A man found lying in the road on Main Street is now dead, according to police.

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to reports of a man lying in the roadway on Main Street between Dufferin Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

Winnipeg police said the man, in his 40s, was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The homicide unit is investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).