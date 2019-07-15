The Winnipeg Police Service has notified the Independent Investigation of Manitoba about an in-custody death which occurred Sunday afternoon following a police interaction with a man in the North End.

The IIU said the man who died was 30 and it's looking for witnesses.

Police said just before 4 p.m. Sunday officers observed a man who appeared to be armed and was bleeding in the area of Flora Avenue and Parr Street.

Officers chased the man on foot and arrested him.

Const. Rob Carver said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called and an ambulance arrived.

“The individual was agitated at the time of his arrest,” Carver told reporters Monday. “The male became unresponsive. He was transported to hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased.”

Carver said the IIU was notified shortly after the incident unfolded.

“It meets the requirements for reporting. We have a male who we’ve arrested and that individual has died,” said Carver. “It would be deemed an in-custody death.”

No further details were released by police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have information or video footage that could help IIU investigators is asked to call 1-844-677-6060.