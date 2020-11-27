WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s top doctor and chief nursing officer will provide the latest update on COVID-19 case numbers Friday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will hold a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The news conference comes one day after the province surpassed 15,000 total COVID-19 cases since March on Thursday. There have been 15,288 total COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 383 new cases announced Thursday.

The province also reported 10 additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 266.

Roussin said there have been 185 deaths from COVID-19 in November alone, compared to 60 deaths in October.

This is a developing story. More details to come.