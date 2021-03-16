WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is investing $8 million in a new program to provide financial aid to the hospitality industry and to help with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday, noting the Manitoba Hotel Association and the Manitoba Lodges and Outfitters Association will be administering the new program, called the Hospitality Relief Sector Program.

This program will give funding to hotels and full-time licensed resource tourism operators for fixed costs that haven’t been covered by other relief programs. These costs include property insurance, mortgage interest, property taxes, land leases, service fees, the maintenance of camps, and resource retention costs.

The grants will be given as a reimbursement for a percentage of the eligible expenses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.