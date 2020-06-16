WINNIPEG -- A group of musicians from Manitoba has made the long list for this year’s Polaris Music Prize.

Begonia, a Winnipeg singer-song writer, posted on Instagram on Monday that she made the list for her debut album ‘Fear.’

“Thank you to everybody that’s supported this record and helped make it possible,” she wrote, “this recognition really means a lot to me.”

Other Manitoba musicians up for the award include, Super Duty Tough Work for the album ‘Studies in Grey’ and William Prince for ‘Reliever.’

The Polaris Music Prize is a non-profit that honours Canadian albums. The short list for the prize will be released on July 15 and the winner will be announced on Sept. 21.