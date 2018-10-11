

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats want the provincial government to revive its plan to bring in a carbon tax.

NDP leader Wab Kinew says his party will try to amend a Tory government bill to include a levy of at least $25 per tonne of carbon.

The NDP also wants firm emissions targets.

Premier Brian Pallister had planned to enact a carbon tax in December, but pulled back after the federal government wouldn't rule out imposing its own, higher levy.

Kinew says climate change is too important to ignore, and action is needed now, as highlighted in a recent report from a United Nations panel.

Kinew admits his party has little hope of changing the bill, given the large Tory majority in the legislature, but says he will continue to press the government.