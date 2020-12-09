WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers are warning drivers to be cautious after two vehicles crashed into a train on the same day in the R.M. of Stanley, Man.

Police were called to the first incident on Tuesday, Dec. 8, just after 2 p.m. It took place at an uncontrolled intersection on Road 18 West, just south of Highway 14, east of Winkler, Man.

Police said a vehicle was driving north on Road 18 West when it collided with a westbound train and rolled several times. The vehicle’s driver, a 53-year-old man from Morden, Man., was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released later in the day.

Officers allege the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Then about two hours later, just after 4 p.m., Mounties responded to a second collision, which took place at an intersection on Road 23 West, west of Winkler.

Officer said a vehicle, which was heading north on Road 23 West, stopped at a stop sign, but proceeded to move again when it wasn’t safe to do so and crashed into a westbound train. This was the same train that was involved in the first crash.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch, with the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Morden, treated at the scene.

“Many railroad tracks in Manitoba go through rural areas and cross roads at uncontrolled intersections,” said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

“Drivers must be cautious and aware of their surroundings. When a train is coming, vehicles should stop at least four and a half metres away from the rails and wait until the train is completely clear before proceeding. Please be vigilant and drive safe.”

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified of these incidents, and RCMP officers, along with the Canadian Pacific Railway Police, are investigating.