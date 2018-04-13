In the week following the bus crash of the Humboldt Broncos, when many were inspired by the giving spirit of one of the players killed, Manitoba’s online organ donor registry has received a record number of signups.

Transplant Manitoba says signupforlife.ca, launched in 2012, has never experienced greater traffic than the more than 4,500 signups received this week.

A goal has now been set to keep momentum going with another 2,500 signups before the end of April, which would bring the total number of Manitobans registered with an intention to donate to 30,000.

People need three pieces of information to register their wish to donate on the site: name, birth date and nine digit Manitoba health card number.

Humboldt Bronco player Logan Boulet, who died in the bus crash, inspired a wave of people across Canada to become organ donors after his family shared that he had signed a donor card and as a result was able to give the gift of life to six patients in need.

Donor's mom: “It was just like yesterday for me”

Hearing of the Humboldt Broncos collision and Boulet’s organ donation brought back painful memories for Winnipeg mother Jodie Shepit.

“It was just like yesterday for me,” she said Friday. “I know what these families are about to face. I know the pain, the heartache, and I just hope they can be gentle on themselves, stay together. But I also know that when you can’t save your own child, it’s so important to offer the gift of life to others.”

She had to make the choice to honour her daughter 17-year-old Jazmyn Shepit’s organ donation wishes four years ago.

Jazmyn’s life too was lost in tragic circumstances. Jodie said she was murdered in late summer 2014.

“My daughter was my best friend, and thankfully we talked about everything, including the importance of organ donation,” Shepit said. “Through her gift of life, my hero Jazmyn went onto save 8 lives and was only one of seven donors in the province of Manitoba in 2014.”

Shepit said she has never regretted the decision to donate.

“I chose to donate all of her organs including her eyes so one day I may see my daughter looking back at me.”

She encourages all Canadian families to use this moment to have a conversation about organ donation.

“Have it now. Have it at your dinner table. Be aware so that you don’t have to have it when tragedy strikes.”

With files from Megan Benedictson/CTV News