Manitoba’s online organ donor registry reached a milestone number Tuesday as the number of new signups continued to surge.

On Friday, signupforlife.ca had 22,949 people registered with their decisions to donate organs. Over the weekend, following news that Logan Boulet, one of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team members who died in the bus crash, had become an organ donor, more than 300 people signed up. In comparison, only a few dozen had signed up during the previous two weekends.

On Tuesday afternoon, Transplant Manitoba announced the registry had reached 25,000 willing donors.

25K! #Manitobans are registering on https://t.co/1unwfBdvwT in record numbers. Over 700 have registered their intent to be donors since this morning alone. Absolutely amazing. pic.twitter.com/hnbyRpRy5s — Transplant Manitoba (@TransplantMB) April 10, 2018

The online registry was launched in Manitoba in 2012.